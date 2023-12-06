Detroit-area woman convicted in 2020 drunk driving crash

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old Detroit-are woman has been convicted on all charges in a drunk driving crash after a four-day jury trial.

Shanara Reed, of St. Clair Shores, was charged with operating while intoxicated, causing serious impairment, driving while license suspended, causing serious impairment, lying to a peace officer and moving violation, causing serious impairment.

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Reed was involved in a crash in Chesterfield Township, where she struck another vehicle head-on. A family of three was inside the vehicle that was hit.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Reed initially lied to officers and told them someone else was driving the vehicle. Further investigation led to her arrest.

"The Macomb County jury delivered a resounding verdict that shows our resolve to protect our community and seek justice for the victims," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.