St. Clair Shores Catholic school closing despite parents raising money to keep it open

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Catholic school in St. Clair Shores is set to close at the end of the school year after parents worked to raise money and enrollment to keep it open.

According to a letter on Monday from the "Team of Priests in Solidum serving the Gaudium et Specs Family of Parishes," the team made the decision following concerns "about the long-term operational viability of the school and our ability to provide adequate spiritual care to the community."

This comes after parents and community members raised more than $430,000 to keep the school operating. The fundraiser exceeded the $150,000 goal; however, the school missed the March 1 enrollment deadline of 150 students. The school enrolled 148 students, two short of the minimum number it agreed to have with the Archdiocese of Detroit.

The Team of Priests says enrollment fees and money donated will be returned.

"I want to take a moment to thank everyone involved in the effort to keep our school open. The support from the community, the prayers, the donations – it's been incredible and truly humbling to witness. We've grown even closer through this experience, and that's something to hold onto," principal Mrs. Colleen Maciejewski said in a letter to parents.

The Archdiocese of Detroit issued the following statement:

"While it is never the Archdiocese of Detroit's desire to close a Catholic school, we recognize that circumstances at times require such difficult decisions. In this case, the Team of Priests In Solidum serving the Gaudium et Spes Family of Parishes has made the final decision to proceed with the planned closure of St. Germaine Catholic School at the end of this academic year, because of concerns about long-term operational viability and the ability to provide adequate spiritual care. This decision was made following prayerful discernment, discussion, and consultation with the school and parish communities and leadership of the Archdiocese of Detroit. "The Archdiocese supports the Team of Priests in their decision. We join them in thanking all who have shown their support over these last few weeks and offer our assistance and prayers to the community during this difficult time."