Push to keep St. Clair Shores Catholic school open continues after community raises money

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - St. Germaine Catholic School in St. Clair Shores was on the brink of closing after announcing it had an operating budget deficit of roughly $150,000.

Then, the community sprang into action.

Nicole Patten, who is a parent at the school, said fundraising efforts have exceeded the shortfall by a large margin.

Patten said the community raised $251,840 in donations and $180,130 in pledges, totaling $431,970. This amount exceeded the budget shortfall St. Germaine was facing; however, it missed a March 1 enrollment deadline of 150 students.

The school enrolled 148 students, two short of the minimum number it agreed to have with the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Holly Fornier, with the Archdiocese of Detroit, released this statement to CBS Detroit regarding the future of the school:

"We are happy that the community has had a positive response to fundraising and enrollment efforts. As you may know, Friday was the deadline for meeting the parameters of the proposal. All parties are now working together to determine the next steps."

Parents, students and faculty remain optimistic that St. Germaine can remain open.

A final decision is expected in the next two weeks.