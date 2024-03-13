Spring-like weather continues in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - It's another warm day in Metro Detroit as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 60s once more.

Again, temperatures are above average, but most likely won't reach near our record high of 73 degrees set in 1990.

Plenty of sunshine continues Wednesday with westerly winds around 7 miles per hour. Clouds will begin increasing this afternoon as a small chance of rain moves in overnight with more likely rainfall on Thursday.

