Southfield man charged with attacking his father with a hatchet

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Southfield man has been charged with attacking his father with a hatchet, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says.

John Cornelius Darby IV was charged with assault with intent to murder.

On May 22, Southfield police were called to a home on Orchard Grove shortly before 11 p.m. Inside officers found a 51-year-old man bleeding from several severe cuts to his face and upper body. Officers performed life-saving measures to keep the victim alive before an ambulance arrived.

The victim remains in critical condition but is expected to survive.

It is alleged that Darby attacked his father using a hatchet and then took his father's truck.

Michigan State Police spotted Darby a short time later in the truck at Grand River and West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. When troopers searched the vehicle, they discovered a bloody hatchet.

"Acts of violence within families are especially tragic, and devastating," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "We will continue to pursue justice vigorously for the victim in this case."

Darby's bond was set at $1 million cash/surety. He remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 7 in the 46th District Court.