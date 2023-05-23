Police: Southfield man hospitalized after being attacked by son with hatchet

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 23, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are crediting an eagle-eyed trooper for catching a man wanted in a shocking hatchet attack in Southfield.

Southfield police were called to a home on Orchard Grove shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, May 22. Inside police found a 51-year-old man bleeding profusely from several severe cuts to his face and upper body. Officers performed life-saving measures to keep the victim alive before an ambulance arrived.

Police issued a "Be On The Lookout" alert for the suspect, who is the victim's 22-year-old son.

A Michigan State Police trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle a short time later at Grand River and West Grand Boulevard in Detroit. Officers took the man under arrest without incident. When they searched his car, troopers discovered the bloody hatchet.

Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw credited the trooper for his "great awareness" and "taking this suspect off the street."

The victim man is now at the hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been turned over to Southfield police, pending charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and reference complaint number 23-16258.