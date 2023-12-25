Southfield church focuses on community service beyond the holidays

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Timothy Hill II is the overseer of Foundation Church. The Southfield ministry is a Bible-based, mission-driven church that focuses on giving back.

We first met with Hill ahead of the inaugural launch of Foundation Church in August 2023. Since then, the church has grown exponentially and continues to have an impact on the community.

"It's great because it's not just fast-growing in people, but it's growing in family and culture," Hill said.

Most recently, Hill announced the opening of an Adult Day Center, which offers senior care for Southfield and beyond.

"Foundation Church is a multi-generational church. I think that's how the kingdom of God looks. We want to serve our elderly or those with disabilities, that need care throughout the day. Their loved ones can bring them here while they still work or run errands or if they just need a break," Hill said.

"The good thing is, it's an adult day center tied to a church so you know you're going to get the love and care for your family member because we look at it as a ministry and not just a business."

The church is committed to 52 missions a year, equating to one mission a week, leading up to each Sunday service.

For Christmas, the church hosted a free pop-up shop for the community. People from all over, regardless of whether or not they are affiliated with the church, could come shop for brand-new, unopened clothes, toys and other items for the holiday season. They were all donated so that anyone having a hard time could still experience the joy of holiday shopping, without the financial strain associated with it; for some.

There's a similar program where people can "shop" groceries and fresh food items through the ministry's pantry.