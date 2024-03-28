Southeast Michigan to see plenty of sunshine Thursday. Rain returns for part of the weekend

Lots of sun for today. Rain for part of the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Finally, some sunshine will be on tap for us for the end of the work week!

Temperatures will start chilly on Thursday morning, as we begin the day around 30 degrees. Sunshine will be abundant as soon as we wake up and throughout the day as temperatures reach highs in the low 50s. Although it will feel like spring out there with the average high temperatures and sunshine, winds will be a bit breezy coming out of the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 25 mph.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

