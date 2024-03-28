Watch CBS News
Weather

Southeast Michigan to see plenty of sunshine Thursday. Rain returns for part of the weekend

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Lots of sun for today. Rain for part of the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2024
Lots of sun for today. Rain for part of the weekend. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/28/2024 03:11

(CBS DETROIT) - Finally, some sunshine will be on tap for us for the end of the work week! 

Temperatures will start chilly on Thursday morning, as we begin the day around 30 degrees. Sunshine will be abundant as soon as we wake up and throughout the day as temperatures reach highs in the low 50s. Although it will feel like spring out there with the average high temperatures and sunshine, winds will be a bit breezy coming out of the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 25 mph. 

skyview-temps-and-sky.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 9:09 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.