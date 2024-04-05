Southeast Michigan to see mild weather for this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - A break from the wet weather will come over the weekend as dry weather persists and temperatures warm up to normal.

Partly cloudy skies will be in store for Saturday. However, temperatures begin both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-30s. High temperatures for both days will warm into the low to mid-50s.

Skies will clear out Saturday night, but clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday, with a chance of rain showers Sunday night. Thankfully, it looks like the rain should clear on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds for the solar eclipse on Monday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

