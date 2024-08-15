Rain moves into Southeast Michigan and sticks around for most of the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Here comes the rain again. As Detroiters and many in Southeast Michigan prepare for a busy weekend of events, rain will be a factor.

A front associated with an area of low pressure will move into Southeast Michigan Friday and bring rain and storms through Sunday.

Some heavy rain could lead to localized flooding before the end of the weekend.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Many people are in town for the Woodward Dream Cruise. Some plans may be washed out with light rain beginning Thursday and heavier downpours for Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances are up to 80% for Friday and 70% for Saturday. There is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms for all of Michigan on Friday.

The main threat will be heavy rain and a few stronger wind gusts. By Sunday, the chances of rain are down to 40%. High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.