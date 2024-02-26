Southeast Michigan could see severe storms on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - It may only be February, but we already have a few chances for severe weather this week.

The CBS Detroit NEXT Weather Team is declaring Tuesday, Feb. 27, a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

A warm front will push through the area, bringing a marginal chance of severe weather to Southeast Michigan.

This first chance of severe weather will occur early late tonight into Tuesday morning. Expect showers and storms to move into the around 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The greatest threat in this time frame will be hail up to one inch in size. Some heavy rain and lightning may also be possible as these storms move to the northeast at about 45 miles per hour.

The strongest of the storms should move out of the area before the morning rush. However, the wet weather will continue into the early afternoon, so give yourself a little extra time for the morning commute.

Temperatures will warm Tuesday into the low 60s, then fall throughout the day on Wednesday. By late Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

The warmer temperatures will help fuel storms that will move in later in the day on Tuesday. This will be the second, more probable, chance of severe weather. A low-pressure system will trek through northern Michigan, bringing a marginal and slight risk of severe weather Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. As the low-pressure system continues to lift out of Michigan, expect a chance of snow showers following the potentially severe weather.

Tuesday night's system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, up to one-inch size hail, damaging winds of 45 miles per hour or more, and possible tornados.

