Detroit sees historic February heat, setting new high for Feb. 27

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit has seen historic heat for February and for the entire meteorological winter season.

Not only did we break the record high-temperature Tuesday in Detroit, which stood at 63 degrees set back in 1976, but we broke the all-time record high temperature in February since records began in 1874.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Detroit reached a temperature of 72 degrees. It has never been this "hot" in recorded history in February.

There have been two days in February when Detroit reached 70 degrees. That was on Feb. 11, 1999, and Feb. 24, 2017.

