Severe storms possible throughout Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - More severe storms are possible in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

Showers and storms are expected to begin very early on Tuesday morning. However, the chance of severe storms will begin in the late afternoon to evening hours.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There are two rounds of showers and storms on Tuesday. Rain is expected after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. This first round will bring us morning rain showers through the morning commute, then push out in the late morning hours. While a chance of a lingering shower will continue during the early afternoon, most of us will experience dry conditions until later in the day. Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-50s by late afternoon.

After 4 p.m., the second, more intense, round of showers and storms will move through Southeast Michigan. A cold front will push through the area Tuesday evening, aiding the marginal chance of severe storms. The potential of these storms will continue until 10 p.m.

Some heavy rainfall is expected with Tuesday's system. One-half-inch to one-inch of rain is anticipated except for Sanilac and Huron counties, where one-quarter to one-half-inch is expected. Otherwise, wind will be the main threat throughout Tuesday.

Sustained south-southeasterly winds will reach between 20 and 25 miles per hour, gusting to 32 mph. However, winds could gust to around 60 mph within the storms. Hail will be a secondary concern for Tuesday's storms, but an isolated tornado and minor flooding cannot be ruled out.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

