Social Security says over 2.5 million retroactive payments have been processed. Here's what to know.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has processed over 2.5 million retroactive payments for teachers, firefighters, police officers and others with public pensions who were previously locked out of retirement benefits, the agency said last week.

Signed into law by President Biden in January 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act requires the agency to adjust benefits for 3.2 million people, including future and past benefits. Social Security has completed 90% of its caseload, according to its May 27 update.

Payments are going to public pension holders previously barred from collecting full benefits under the federal retirement program due to two federal policies: the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO). The Social Security Fairness Act ended these provisions, opening the door for millions to receive retroactive payments dating back to January 2024. December 2023 was the last month the WEP and GPO applied, according to the SSA.

If you're eligible for these payments, read on for the latest from the SSA.

When will I get my retroactive payment?

The agency started issuing payments on Feb. 25. According to the SSA, beneficiaries should have received a one-time retroactive payment deposited into the bank account the agency has on file for them by the end of March 2025.

In terms of the new monthly benefits, most eligible parties should have seen payment increases starting in April. There's a one-month lag for Social Security payments, so the April payments reflected March's benefit.

What if I haven't gotten my payment yet?

The SSA previously said that most Americans would have to wait up to a year or longer to receive their benefits. While the agency has been able to expedite payments using automation, more complicated cases need to be processed manually and will take longer as a result, according to its website.

There are about 200,000 cases that could not be processed by automation, according to the agency's spokesperson. The SSA said it expects all beneficiary records to be updated by November 2025.

Those eligible who have still not received their payment can check www.ssa.gov/myaccount or call 1-800-772-1213 to make sure the SSA has the right address and direct deposit information for them on file.

"Ensuring that SSA has the correct information allows you to get any retroactive benefits and your new benefit amount quicker," the agency says in its update.

Social Security employees told USA Today that they have been directed to prioritize Social Security Fairness Act cases over their other work, which they warned could lead to payment delays, a claim refuted by the agency.

"SSA is not setting aside or deferring work as it prioritizes the SSFA cases," the agency's spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email. "There have been no disruptions to service. SSA is committed to pay the right person the right amount at the right time."

How much will benefits increase?

The amount of the added payments hinges on a few factors, such as the type of Social Security benefit and pension a person receives. Some people will see "very little" adjustments, while others could see over $1,000 each month, according to the SSA website.

How will I know if my monthly benefit was adjusted?

Any beneficiaries who receive a retroactive payment, or a monthly benefit adjustment, will receive a mailed notice from Social Security explaining the change.

To learn more about your eligibility and how the Social Security payments work, visit the Social Security Fairness Act website.

What if I never applied for retirement?

If you never applied for retirement — or a spouse's benefits — due to the federal laws in place before the Social Security Fairness Act was passed, you may need to file an application. To do so, visit www.ssa.gov/apply.

As of the week ending May 23, the agency has received over 200,000 new applications for benefits since the law passed, and has processed 87% of them, according to the SSA website.