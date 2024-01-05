Snowfall forecast for Southeast Michigan this weekend. Here's what to know

(CBS DETROIT) - As the East Coast prepares for the first significant snowstorm of the season, here's the weather residents in Southeast Michigan can expect over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of flurries on Saturday, Jan. 6, with temperatures in the mid-30s.

On Sunday, light snow is possible from midnight to noon. The NWS Detroit forecasts snow accumulations of 1 inch or less.

"Periodic light precipitation chances this weekend," the NWS Detroit said in a social media post. "Dry today with temperatures in the 30s. A chance of flurries, Saturday and light snow late Sunday morning."

A more significant storm system is expected to impact Southeast Michigan next week on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and into Wednesday. The CBS Detroit NEXT Weather team says while there is confidence there will be precipitation, it is too early to determine if it will be rain or precipitation.

Keep up with CBS Detroit's NEXT Weather team for the latest updates.