Smokestacks at Trenton Channel Power Plant demolished

TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a moment in time the Trenton community won't forget.

The almost 100-year-old coal-fired smokestacks at DTE Energy's Trenton Channel Power Plant were demolished and imploded Friday morning.

Some community members watched on as their city's landmark was no more.

"It was awesome," said Joe Gyorke.

Joe Gyorke and his wife Rose have lived in Trenton for several years.

"This gentleman out here a few minutes ago told me his grandpa built the place and was an electrician," said Joe Gyorke. "His great grandpa and his whole family worked here, so a lot of people had investments in it."

A bang, a boom, a blast, whatever you call several people were in attendance from a parking lot around 6 a.m. to watch the landmark go down.

The Gyorkes aren't sentimental about the power plant like others but wanted to witness the demolition.

The coal-fired DTE facility stopped being used in 2022 after serving the Downriver area for nearly 100 years. DTE and city officials have emphasized the need to pave the way for future redevelopment.

The implosion lasted less than a minute, but community members watched closely as the smokestacks tumbled.

"That's unbelievable," said Rose Gyorke. "I loved it. History going down."

The facility's boiler house is set to be demolished on May 17.