Smokestacks at Trenton Channel Power Plant to be demolished

(CBS DETROIT) - Demolition of the Trenton Channel Power Plant will begin Friday, March 15.

Two striped smokestacks, which are visible for miles, are scheduled to come down at 7 a.m.

"They're going to implode those. My understanding is that they will drop to the north," Trenton City Administrator Dean Creech said.

The coal-fired DTE facility stopped being used in 2022 after serving the Downriver area for nearly 100 years.

"That's all waterfront property, and those are impediments to future development," said Creech.

DTE and city officials have emphasized the need to pave the way for future redevelopment.

"What we envision, jointly, is a type of waterfront boardwalk," Creech said. "There's the caveat that if any development comes up that might impede that – we're well aware that that's a potential scenario."

Beginning at 6:40 a.m., there will be road closures for both vehicles and pedestrians on Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge, Grosse Ile Parkway, West Jefferson Avenue and West River Road for up to two hours.

DTE officials say demolition will last more than one minute, and those nearby could hear and feel the implosions.

The demolition will happen in two phases. The boiler house is set to be demolished on May 17.