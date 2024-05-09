Watch CBS News
Simba the lion leaving Detroit Zoo after more than 10 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Simba is saying goodbye to the Detroit Zoo.

Zoo officials announced that the lion is moving to the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after more than a decade in Michigan.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the transfer "to support the sustainability of a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically varied lion population in zoos," according to a news release.

Simba the lion leaving Detroit Zoo, moving to South Dakota
Officials say Simba fathered a cub named Binti.

"Though we will miss him dearly, we know he will receive the highest level of care in his new home and continue to be a fantastic ambassador for African lions in the wild," the zoo said.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 10:59 PM EDT

