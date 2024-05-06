Rep. Shri Thanedar's Detroit community center vandalized with "Free Palestine" message

VP Kamala Harris to visit Detroit, 2 killed in Southwest Detroit shooting and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar said on Monday that his community center in Detroit has been vandalized.

Photos obtained by CBS News Detroit from Thanedar show a red "X" drawn over Thanedar's face and the words "racist," "ceasefire and "Free Palestine" painted on the building.

A police report has been filed, according to a spokesperson from Thanedar's office.

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar says his community center in Detroit was vandalized. Courtesy of Rep. Shri Thanedar

In a statement, Thanedar said the vandalism "is not an isolated incident, nor is it a productive form of communication."

"These acts create nothing but fear and division during a time that depends on open conversation and discourse," he said. "In the past, I have dealt with other unproductive forms of protest. One that turned violent at a holiday party last December and another consisting of individuals demonstrating at my home at 3 in the morning. These incidents ended with people in the hospital and my loved ones feeling unsafe in their own bedrooms.

"In this case, a place designed to bring our community together was vandalized in a way that seeks to drive it apart."

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar says his community center in Detroit was vandalized. Courtesy of Rep. Shri Thanedar

Thanedar has expressed support for Israel during the war against Hamas.

In December 2023, Thanedar said one of his social media accounts was hacked in relation to anti-Israel posts. The post made by the hacker has since been deleted. In response to the hack, he shared his official statement on Israel, in which he said the United States' "unwavering commitment to Israel's security is grounded in shared values and a longstanding partnership" and that he hopes the conflict ends soon.