Rep. Shri Thanedar says he was hacked, didn't write anti-Israel post

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar says one of his social media accounts was hacked, and he was not responsible for anti-Israel posts.

"I was just hacked, and a misleading tweet was sent from my account," Thanedar said on Twitter, formerly X, at about 2:15 a.m. "I have deleted the tweet and taken steps to secure my account."

With this post, he shared his official statement on Israel, in which he said the United States "unwavering commitment to Israel's security is grounded in shared values and a longstanding partnership" and that he hopes the conflict ends soon.

I was just hacked, and a misleading tweet was sent from my account. I have deleted the tweet and taken steps to secure my account. My official statement on Israel is below: pic.twitter.com/XxBXfsoD2I — Shri Thanedar (@ShriThanedar) December 5, 2023

Thanedar's X account was hacked at about 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The post that was made by a hacker said, "I can no longer stay silent on the genocide taking place in Palestine. Israel has paid off politicians for far too long. I know this means I'll lose AIPAC financial support but I don't need it. We need to come together to #FreePalestine from the terrorist state of Israel."

It has since been deleted.

