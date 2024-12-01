Shots fired in Sterling Heights after alleged argument over marijuana; no injuries

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — One person is in custody after an alleged dispute over marijuana led to shots being fired in Sterling Heights early Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the 4700 block of Runton Court around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

The argument, according to authorities, was amongst roommates over the accusation that one person was stealing marijuana from the other.

At one point, one roommate fired five shots through a bedroom door at the other roommate, police say.

Eight people were home at the time of the shooting, including children, but no one was injured.

The person who fired the shots was taken to Macomb County Jail and charges against them are pending.

The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.