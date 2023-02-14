Shots fired on Michigan State University campus, police urge to shelter in place
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University police are urging people to secure in place after shots were fired on campus Monday.
According to a tweet from the department, shots were fired near Berkey Hall. University police are currently searching the suspect.
In an update at 9:26 p.m., police say another shooting was reported at IM East gym and multiple reported injuries.
"Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow," read the tweet.
An alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. urges people to "run, hide, fight."
"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
