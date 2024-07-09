Shots fired after large fight breaks out at Macomb County trailer park

Closing arguments to begin in Samantha Woll trial, Macomb County freeway closure and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested after shots were fired during an altercation at a Macomb County trailer park Monday night, police said.

At 9:23 p.m., Chesterfield Township officers responded to the Carriage Way Trailer Park at Gratiot Avenue, south of 24 Mile Road, after receiving a report of the incident involving several people.

When they arrived, they determined that no one was shot or injured.

Police say the suspect who had fired the shots was arrested without incident. The gun was also recovered. Further investigation revealed that the fight stemmed from a disagreement between neighbors.

The suspect, identified as an adult man, was lodged at the Macomb County Jail, pending charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Detective Kline at 586-949-3573.