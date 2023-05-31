Shields, Cornejo prep for boxing's return to Little Caesars Arena

(CBS DETROIT) - Boxing makes its much-anticipated return to the Motor City and Little Caesars Arena this weekend.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, undisputed middleweight world champion and Flint native Claressa Shields will fight top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo on June 3 in Detroit in what will mark boxing's return to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since 2017.

Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) most recently fought back in October at The O2 Arena in London and recorded a win over Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision. Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) replaces Hanna Gabriels, who was removed from the card last week due to results from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test.

Shields and Cornejo were on hand Wednesday for a pre-fight press conference at Little Caesars Arena.