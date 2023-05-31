Watch CBS News
Sports

Shields, Cornejo prep for boxing's return to Little Caesars Arena

By Ronnie Duncan, Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Shields, Cornejo prep for boxing's return to Little Caesars Arena
Shields, Cornejo prep for boxing's return to Little Caesars Arena 02:30

(CBS DETROIT) - Boxing makes its much-anticipated return to the Motor City and Little Caesars Arena this weekend. 

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, undisputed middleweight world champion and Flint native Claressa Shields will fight top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo on June 3 in Detroit in what will mark boxing's return to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since 2017.   

Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) most recently fought back in October at The O2 Arena in London and recorded a win over Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision. Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) replaces Hanna Gabriels, who was removed from the card last week due to results from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test. 

Shields and Cornejo were on hand Wednesday for a pre-fight press conference at Little Caesars Arena. 

Ronnie Duncan
ronnie-duncan-reshoot-10-26-22-final-pick-horiz-8020-copy.jpg

Ronnie Duncan comes to Detroit full of enthusiasm built on years of enjoying the "Motown Sound."

First published on May 31, 2023 / 6:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.