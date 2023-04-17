One-on-one with undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan recently sat down with two-time Olympic gold medalist, undisputed middleweight world champion and Flint native Claressa Shields.

Shields will fight Hanna Gabriels on June 3 in Detroit, in what will mark boxing's return to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since 2017.

The undefeated Shields (13-0, 2 KO) is one of the most accomplished boxers, male or female, of all time. She's held junior middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight titles during her career and currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBF, WBO, IBF and The Ring female middleweight championships.

Shields most recently fought back in October at The O2 Arena in London and recorded a win over Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision.

June's fight with Gabriels is a rematch of a June 2018 fight that saw Shields claim a win via unanimous decision at the Masonic Temple in Detroit and win the WBA and IBF female middleweight titles.