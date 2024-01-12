Shelby Township man arraigned, accused of stabbing mother

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Shelby Township man was arraigned Friday in connection with stabbing his mother, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Miles Farish allegedly stabbed his mom multiple times while she was sleeping in bed. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, officials said.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 and turned into an officer-involved shooting, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 45000 block of Utica Green at the Shelby Oaks Apartments after receiving a domestic violence complaint.

RELATED: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Shelby Township

When the officers arrived, Farish was armed with a knife, confronted them and refused orders to drop the knife.

Shelby Township police said Farish charged at the officers and was shot. He received aid and was taken to the hospital.

His bond was set at $2 million cash only and if released he must wear a steel GPS tether and have no contact with the victim, prosecutors said.

Farish is being referred to Community Corrections for a mental health evaluation, officials said.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Feb. 1.