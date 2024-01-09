Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Shelby Township

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shelby Township. 

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the Shelby Oaks Apartments at 45725 Utica Green W. near W. Utica and Mound roads. 

The person who was shot survived, but their condition is unknown at this time. 

No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

