Gallons of sewage spill into Clinton River; Macomb County issues public health advisory

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Health Department issued a public health advisory after sewage leaked in Washington Township and into the Clinton River.

Officials located a damaged sewer main at the intersection of Hayes and 25 1/2 Mile roads in Washinton Township and discovered that 21,000 gallons of sewage are flowing into the Middle Branch of the Clinton River in Macomb Township on an hourly basis.

"Crews are currently assessing the situation and are actively working to alleviate the impact of the leak. Current plans call for the development of a bypass that re-route sewage around the leak to be completed by Thursday, January 30. After the bypass is established, longer-term solutions will be established and activated," the county said in a news release.

Washington Township residents are advised to conserve household water through Friday and avoid pooling or ponding water.

Both Washington Township and Macomb Township residents should avoid direct contact with the river's middle branch for at least 72 hours and wash their hands immediately if they come in contact with human sewage.

Macomb Township says Hayes Road between 25 Mile and 26 Mile is closed while repairs are underway.