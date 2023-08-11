Severe weather possible in Metro Detroit Friday afternoon through the late evening

(CBS DETROIT) - Strong to severe storms are possible starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the late evening hours.

The storm prediction center has issued a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

Expect rounds of rain and storms throughout the afternoon, evening and early overnight. Mainly from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Expect dry conditions this morning, but rain and storms will arrive after lunchtime today.

For some areas, rain amounts Friday should check in around 1" to 2".

The main hazards will be damaging winds and hail. However, we cannot rule out flooding or an isolated tornado.

