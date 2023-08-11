Watch CBS News
Severe weather possible in Metro Detroit Friday afternoon through the late evening

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  Strong to severe storms are possible starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the late evening hours. 

 The storm prediction center has issued a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. 

Expect rounds of rain and storms throughout the afternoon, evening and early overnight. Mainly from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Expect dry conditions this morning, but rain and storms will arrive after lunchtime today. 

For some areas, rain amounts Friday should check in around 1" to 2".

The main hazards will be damaging winds and hail. However, we cannot rule out flooding or an isolated tornado. 

Your NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the severe threat, so stay tuned to CBS News Detroit on air and online at CBSDetroit.com, our CBS News Detroit app, and on Pluto TV.  

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 8:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

