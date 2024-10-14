Series premiere of 'NCIS: Origins' debuts on Monday, Oct. 14

Go back in time as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs begins his career as a newly minted special agent in the new CBS series "NCIS: Origins."

The series follows Gibbs, portrayed by Austin Stowell, in 1991, years before the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In "NCIS: Origins," Gibbs starts his career at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he solidifies his place on a gritty team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, portrayed by Kyle Schmid.

The series also stars Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland.

Tune into the two-hour series premiere of "NCIS: Origins" on Monday, Oct. 14, at 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.