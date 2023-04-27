Searching for solutions: Taking on the gun debate

(CBS DETROIT) - According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been just over 2,100 mass shootings since 2020.

As we learn more about the Michigan State University shooting, CBS News Detroit is diving deeper into what leads to shootings and how communities cope.

Mass shootings leave hundreds dead across the nation, and unfortunately, Michigan is not immune.

Just 17 months ago, a student brought a gun to Oxford High School, killing four students. And just over two and a half months ago, a 43-year-old shooter killed three MSU students. In both cases, the shooters left behind many victims traumatized mentally, physically and emotionally.

After these horrible acts are no longer in the national spotlight, our communities are left to deal with the hurt and often grieve alone. But as the days go on, life moves on.

That's why CBS News Detroit wants to take a deeper look into the cause and effect of these mass shootings. Our goal is to bring the people that are for and against gun control, mental health advocates and many others to the table to help find solutions that cause change and not repetition. And we want you to be a part of the conversation.

If you would like to speak about how the shootings have impacted you, you can reach out to CBS News Detroit. You can email us at cbsnewsdetroit@paramount.com.