Michigan State University police release updated timeline of fatal shootings; no motive found

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety released an updated timeline Thursday of the fatal campus shootings in February.

In addition to the extended timeline, police also released a map of the shooter's route.

MSU police say the investigation is still ongoing and will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for review once it's completed.

"Since the violence our community experienced took place, MSU Police and Public Safety has been committed to sharing as much information as we can as we are able," Chief of Police Chris Rozman said in a statement. "Our detectives have been working tirelessly on this investigation and I am proud of the work they have and continue to put forward."

MSU police have determined that there is no conclusive motive as to why the shooter, Anthony McRae, targeted MSU.

Investigators say they have finished searching the shooter's electronic devices and believe that he acted alone in the shooting.

Map of the shooter's route

Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety

Updated timeline for Feb. 13 – Feb. 14, 2023

7:19 p.m.

The shooter exits the bus at the Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop

7:24 p.m.

The shooter walks eastbound on Grand River Ave in front of Broad Art Museum

7:26 p.m.

The shooter walks northeast across Grand River Ave

8:12 p.m.

The shooter walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum

8:18 p.m.

The first shots fired call at Berkey Hall was received by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m.

The shooter is seen walking westbound along Grand River Ave. in front of Ramp 6

8:20 p.m.

The first officers arrive at Berkey Hall

8:23 p.m.

The shooter fires one shot while walking from Berkey to the Union

8:24 p.m.

The shooter enters the Union

8:26 p.m.

First report of a shooting at the Union

8:26 p.m.

The shooter exits the Union and leaves campus

8:27 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911

8:27 p.m.

Officers arrive at the Union

8:30 p.m.

First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

8:31 p.m.

A second MSU Alert was sent, and instructions were given to shelter-in-place

9:14 p.m.

A person matching the description is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Avenue

10:04 p.m.

MSU Alert was sent, and the suspect description given

10:54 p.m.

MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information

11:02 p.m.

The first news conference takes place

11:18 p.m.

Photo of The shooter shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:33 p.m.

MSU Alert was sent, and a more descriptive suspect description given

11:35 p.m.

Ingham County 911 receives a call of a person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Road near High Street in the City of Lansing

11:49 p.m.

Officers approach a person matching the description and he completes suicide with a gun

12:20 a.m.

MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person matches the description as the shooter with the public

12:25 a.m.

The second news conference takes place

12:27 a.m.

MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted

12:28 a.m.

MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted

1:07 a.m.

MSU Alert sent, bus service information for the reunification center

1:35 a.m.

The third news conference takes place

8:02 a.m.

The fourth news conference takes place

12:12 p.m.

News release disseminated

