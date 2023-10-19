Search for missing 60-year-old Michigan woman now being investigated as homicide

(CBS DETROIT) - The search for Kelly McWhirter, 60, of Genesee County, has turned into a homicide investigation.

"This is no longer a rescue; this is a recovery. This is a homicide investigation, and our suspect is dead," said Genesee County Sheriff Swanson.

Steven Higgins, 57, of Flushing, McWhirter's ex-husband, is the suspect in this case.

Swanson said that a body bag, shovels and other landscaping tools were found in the back of a Ford F-150, which belonged to Steven Higgins, the suspect in this case. There was a significant amount of blood and contaminants in the body bag.

All vehicles involved are in custody, and the investigation so far alleges the Flushing house was cleaned and sanitized, but investigators found a significant amount of DNA, blood loss and other items used to clean up the scene.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities conducted a traffic stop in the area of Elms and Wheeler roads in Montrose, and after a confrontation, Higgins shot himself in the head.

In the update from today, Swanson said investigators found Higgins' cellphone broken and thrown into a ditch in Montrose, and they also found McWhirter's phone broken and thrown into a ditch across the street from where they found Higgins' phone.

Swanson said investigators have searched over 150 acres on foot, with K9 officers searching over 75 additional acres. Drones are also being used in the search effort, and authorities are working with MSP's crime lab to test soil found on the shovels to try and determine what community that type of soil is located in.

McWhirter was the secretary for the county's board of commissioners, and she used to work for the sheriff's office.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the Ford F-150 or the Hyundai Tucson involved in the case to contact them by calling 911. In addition, they are asking people to check Ring and other surveillance cameras to see if they caught footage of anything suspicious.

If you are anyone you know is in an unsafe domestic relationship, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, the Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-866-864-2338 (or by texting 1-877-861-0222) or the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at 810-257-3422 for help.

