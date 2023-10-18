Authorities searching for missing Michigan woman; husband is now a suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - After 48 hours of searching for a missing endangered couple, the status of the case has changed. The woman's husband is now a suspect.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Steven Higgins, 57, of Flushing, was found early on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a Saginaw County resident who had seen the briefing on the case recognized the 2009 gray Ford F-150 truck that belonged to Higgins.

Authorities were dispatched, and the suspect vehicle was found at Elms and Wheeler roads in Montrose.

Once they conducted a traffic stop, a confrontation between Higgins and authorities ensued. Higgins then shot himself in the head.

McWhirter is still missing, and authorities are seeking assistance from the public as they search for her.

Swanson said, "Kelly is a beautiful soul," and his office is using every available resource to find her. She was a secretary for the Genesee County Board of Commissioners and previously worked for the sheriff's office.

Anyone who may have seen the white Hyundai or the gray Ford F-150 traveling or on the side of the road between Oct. 14 and Oct. 17 is asked to call 911.

***UPDATE*** Sheriff Swanson provides an update on the missing couple. ***UPDATE*** Sheriff Swanson provides an update on the missing couple. ***Public assistance still needed*** If you observed a 2022 White Hyundai Tucson or 2009 Gray Ford F150 Truck parked on the the side of the road between Saturday, October 14, 2023 and Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in the Montrose area or off I75 or US23 please call 911 or 810-257-3422. Posted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Background

Swanson says the victim, Kelly McWhirter, 60, and Higgins had a confrontation at a house in the 400 block of Luce Ave in Flushing sometime over the weekend.

When the sheriff's office arrived at the home, a significant amount of blood was found.

In addition, McWhirter's vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Tucson, was parked in the driveway, and once authorities processed it, they also discovered signs of a struggle inside the vehicle.

A 2009 gray Ford F-150 truck was missing.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the Hyundai was driven to a house in Norwalk, Ohio.

Higgins shot himself early Wednesday morning.

Information about the missing couple was first shared on the Genesee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Tuesday, Oct. 17.