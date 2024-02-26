Schoolcraft College seeking help in naming 5 puppies to serve as comfort dogs

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Schoolcraft College in Livonia announced its newest members to its staff: five puppies that will serve as campus comfort companions.

The puppies are currently being trained at Lucky Labs in Ontario and will move on the college in the spring. They will begin their new role as "in-training" comfort dogs in the fall.

College officials say the supplies will be assigned to a Schoolcraft police officer.

"These new comfort dogs will serve a vital role here at Schoolcraft College when they arrive. Their presence will bring smiles to faces and help our students and staff take a moment to simply recharge and rejuvenate with fun-loving energy that only a dog can bring," Glenn Cerny, president of Schoolcraft College, said in a statement. "We're looking forward to having them on campus and enhancing the lives of our students, faculty and staff."

Before they can arrive, the college is asking the public to help name the puppies. Voting begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Some names include Lottie, Copper, Justice, Maple, and Hops.

Anyone interested in voting can visit Schoolcraft's Instagram page (@schoolcraftnow). Polls can be seen in the stories section of its page.

The college will announce the names at a later date.

Name options for Schoolcraft College puppies:

Puppy 1

Lottie

Scout

Roux

Sage

Puppy 2

Liv

Dolly

Lu Lu

Copper

Puppy 3

Starla

Justice

Vista

Cocoa

Puppy 4

Mocha

Maple

Maisy

Belle

Puppy 5