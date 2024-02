Schoolcraft College announces 5 puppies to serve as campus comfort dogs Schoolcraft College in Livonia announced its newest members to its staff: five puppies that will serve as campus comfort companions. Before they can arrive, the college is asking the public to help name the puppies. Voting begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Some names include Lottie, Copper, Justice, Maple, and Hops.