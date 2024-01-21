Scam targeting people looking for parking during the Detroit Lions game

(CBS DETROIT) - As tens of thousands of people poured into Detroit to watch the Lions play, so did some people looking to take advantage of them with parking scams.

CBS Detroit reporter AJ Walker, stumbled right onto one after she found a man and a woman charging $40 for people to park in an unauthorized lot, they claimed was legitimate parking. When asked who had hired them, neither would provide any information.

RELATED: Detroit to enforce parking on Sundays and in new residential zones in 2024

Eventually, Wayne County sheriff deputies arrived on the scene and asked the pair to leave. They also confiscated their fake parking signs. The real parking sign that had been covered with the fake one read "Wayne County Parking. No Trespassing. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed."

When looking for parking, you should look out for red flags like if they have professional parking signs or handwritten ones like the one we found. Also, if they wearing uniforms and providing receipts. See if it's a parking lot that is regularly used or one that has just popped up. If something seems off, it probably is.