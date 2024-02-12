Samples from Bear Creek spill show of PFAS and metals, Michigan officials say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan officials say the first samples tested from a spill at Bear Creek in Warren last week showed metals and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

According to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the sample showed elevated levels of contaminants but not high enough that would be considered an immediate risk for people.

Of all chemicals tested, levels of copper appeared to be high for aquatic life in the creek.

"EGLE will use the sampling data to assess the impact to Bear Creek and the environment and work with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to ensure the protection of human health," EGLE said in a press release.

Officials believe the chemicals were released on Feb. 7 when a water line broke at the former Fini Finish Metal Finishing plating shop on Mound Road. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said about 580,000 gallons of water flooded the shop, causing the chemicals to enter the storm sewers.

A contractor doing road work on Mound Road first noticed the contamination. Macomb County officials said they also received calls from concerned residents who live near Bear Creek.

EGLE said there is no impact on the drinking water systems as it continues with testing.

The EPA, which led the cleanup, turned the site over to EGLE for a follow-up over the weekend. The federal agency said it is reviewing preliminary data and waiting for final test results.