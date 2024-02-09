Macomb County Public Works addresses Bear Creek contamination

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Macomb County is awaiting test results from the United States Environmental Protection Agency to learn what kind of material spilled into Bear Creek this week.

On Friday, clean-up crews were back out at the contamination's source.

The EPA and the Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller once again emphasized that drinking water was never at risk because of this spill that they believe began with a busted water pipe.

"It's unknown how much of this was released," Miller said.

Using environmental booms, they tried to catch whatever came from a former electroplating shop on Mound Road South of Ten Mile.

"So there was most likely a water main break on January 24, which is what we had thought and originally as well, as you look at the interior of the building, there are different kinds of material all over the bottom the floor of the building. And of course, this water got to a certain level, washed, whatever was there into the storm drain, and then it made its way started working down the Bear Creek," Miller said.

The EPA got involved after receiving a request from EGLE, who traced the contamination to the business.

"They look at the manholes all the way up the drain until they were they had identified the source of this contamination," Miller said. "Things happen. You just have to do the best you can respond as quickly as you can."

The EPA is overseeing clean-up operations, including jetting and vacuuming the storm sewer. They also collected several samples for analysis.

"So it's a very unfortunate incident. As I say, we have zero tolerance for any kind of contamination in our drains," Miller said.

It was a contractor doing road work on Mound Road who first noticed the contamination. Macomb County also received calls from concerned residents who live near Bear Creek.

The county reminds residents that if they notice any strange water, call their 24-hour toll-free emergency hotline at 1-877-679-4337.