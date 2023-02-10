Salvation Army, Meridian distribute winter coats and meals

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit partnered with Meridian for another year to distribute nearly 140 coats, gloves and hats to Detroiters and serve meals from the Bed & Bread trucks on Friday.

The Bed & Bread program serves more than 3,500 meals daily to men, women and children and nearly 200 nights of shelter per day.

The trucks are available in Detroit all year, making designated stops.

"Today, the Salvation Army is so grateful for the tremendous support of Meridian healthcare. This is the fifth year in a row that Meridian has joined the Salvation Army Bed & Bread program. Not only are we giving hot, nutritious meals today, but we're giving out the gift of warmth and that comes in the form of coats," said Jamie Winkler, executive director of the Great Lakes Harbor Light.

In 2022, more than 107,000 meals were served. The Salvation Army is working to make an even greater impact this year.