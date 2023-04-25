Watch CBS News
Royal Oak city commission postpones vote on proposal to turn vacant building into apartments

By Terell Bailey

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A building in Royal Oak is still in limbo as the city tries to figure out whether to rezone it for apartments.

The city commissioners delayed a vote on the issue after a petitioner asked commissioners to postpone until a future meeting. It is unknown when that meeting will take place.

The next regularly scheduled commission meeting is May 8.

The proposal for apartments on West Fourth Street is raising concerns for homeowners, who say the area is already densely packed. They say the neighborhood, which is zoned for single-family homes, doesn't have the capacity for more apartments. 

Several people living within 100 feet of the property signed a petition opposing the plan.  

Residents say they are hopeful the owner will work together with them on the future of the building. 

