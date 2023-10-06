Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins UAW picket line in Flint

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent Friday afternoon on the UAW picket line in front of the General Motors Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek.

The Democrat, who finds himself at odds with his own party on several issues, spoke with striking workers who told him they appreciated his visit and wished more politicians and elected officials would see first-hand what it's like to walk the picket line with working people.

"I think it's really important for our country. It's important for all the workers we met today, and you know, it's important for this community, but really for our whole country," Kennedy said. "We need to make sure the workers are taken care of. We need to make sure these industries stay here in Michigan. Everybody in our country is praying for a settlement."

On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain announced that significant progress has been made with GM in negotiations. Fain also said GM has agreed to place electric vehicle battery plants under a national contract with the union.

Kennedy made several stops in the Flint area Friday, including an emotional meeting with the victims of the Flint water crisis.