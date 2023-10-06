2023 UAW strike update: GM agrees to place electric vehicle battery plants under national contract

UAW President Shawn Fain provides update on negotiation talks with the Big Three

(CBS DETROIT) - UAW President Shawn Fain made an announcement on Friday, sharing the latest bargaining updates in the union's historic strike against the Big Three automakers.

Fain announced significant progress in negotiations with General Motors and no additional strikes.

Major breakthrough with GM

After threatening to strike a major General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas, Fain said the automaker has agreed to place electric vehicle battery plants under a national contract with the UAW.

"This week, GM did something that was unthinkable until just today," said Fain. "They agreed to put the future of this industry under our national agreement. This victory is a direct result of the power of our membership. It's your willingness to stand up when called. It's your commitment to winning what you are owed. The companies see it. The world sees it. And today, I was ready to call on one of GM's biggest and most important plants to stand up. And it was that threat that brought GM to the table."

Even though the strike at the Arlington plant was avoided, here's what's made at that facility:

Chevrolet: Tahoe and Suburban

GMC: Yukon and Yukon XL

Cadillac: Escalade and Escalade-V

Negotiation updates

Two of the big three automakers committed to a cost of living adjustment. Ford and Stellantis have agreed, and Fain said General Motors is not far behind.

In addition, Ford has given up a $1.50 tool allowance, Stellantis is at $1.00 and General Motors has not budged.

Fain also said they have made significant progress fighting for pension increases and getting subcommittees addressed.

"We're still fighting hard to win retirement security for both our pre-2007 and post-2007 hires," Fain said.

The UAW president ended his announcement, saying it's back to the bargaining table to win three record contracts.

"We know their pain points, we know their moneymakers, and we know the plants they really don't want to see struck. And they know that we've got more cards left to play," Fain said. "We're not going to let one company fall behind and wait for movement at another table. We're not going to let them sit back and lowball us while others make progress. We expect results at every company. And we've been crystal clear on how you catch a strike and how you avoid one."