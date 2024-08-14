Robert Englund, known best as Freddy Krueger, to appear at Motor City Comic Con

Vance visiting Michigan, UAW files labor charges against Trump and Musk and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Robert Englund, the actor best known for playing Freddy Krueger in "A Nightmare on Elm Street," will make an appearance at Motor City Comic Con in November.

The comic book and pop culture convention will happen at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from Nov. 8 to 10.

Englund is one of the several celebrity guests that fans will have the chance to see at Motor City Comic Con. Besides his role as the iconic boogeyman, Englund has also guest starred in shows such as "Bones," "Criminal Minds," "Hawaii 5-0" and he starred in season four of "Stranger Things." He will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Halloween this year.

He is scheduled to be at the convention all three days and will be available for premium autographs ($180), quotes ($60), doodles ($80) and professional photo ops ($150) with fans.

In addition to Englund, Wayne Knight, known for his roles in "Seinfeld" and "3rd Rock From The Sun," and George Takei, known for his roles in "Star Trek" and "Hawaii Five-O" and other voice-acting roles, will also attend the convention.

The other celebrity and comic guests that will be in attendance can be found on the Motor City Comic Con website.

Tickets for the convention are on sale now. Day passes are $30 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $40 for Sunday. A weekend pass is $90 and a VIP weekend pass, which includes access to VIP seating in panels and VIP lines for autographs and photo ops, is $249.

More details about the different options can also be found on the convention's website.

Fans can also register to participate in the annual Adult Cosplay Contest, which will happen at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The prizes for the contest winners include MC3 2025 Spring Passes, autographed photos, cash prizes and other exclusive MC3 goodies.

There will also be a Children's Cosplay Contest on Nov. 10, but no fee or registration is required to participate.