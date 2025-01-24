Roadside assistance calls rise as Metro Detroit battles bitter cold weather

(CBS DETROIT) — The freezing temperatures have covered Metro Detroit all week. For one tow company, it's been a week full

of callers needing help.

"When everybody got ready to go back to work on Wednesday, cars didn't work, tires were flat, battery issues," said Steven Carroll, Tow Operator Blk Knights Tow & Recovery.

For tow truck operators like Carroll, they've received dozens of calls concerning car troubles this week.

"No start or no power, so something electrical or something with their battery," Carroll told CBS News Detroit.

Carroll's job is averaging about 20 calls an hour. It is double their usual amount.

"It's life or death when it's extremely cold; when it's extremely hot, you can take your shirt off, remove layers, but when it's cold like this, people's lives are on the line," he said.

AAA told CBS News Detroit that its call volume on Thursday was 44% higher than a week prior. More calls equal more time outdoors, and that means dressing accordingly.

"The main thing is thermal protection dress in layers. A lot of people don't realize staying hydrated is more important in the winter maybe more than it is in the summer," Carroll said.

As electric vehicles become more popular, AAA researchers found that EV battery life can drop by 40% when temperatures drop below 20 degrees.

When asked about how often EVs call needing tows in the winter, Carroll said, "It is a lot better this year than last year, it would be an everyday thing for us. We'd pick the EV vehicle up and take it to a charging station."