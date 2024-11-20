Watch CBS News
Several roads closing in downtown Detroit ahead of annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

The Rink at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit opens this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) — In preparation for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the city of Detroit will close certain roads downtown beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closures surrounding Campus Martius will run through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

  • Michigan Avenue between Woodward and Griswold
  • Fort Street between Woodward and Griswold
  • Woodward Avenue northbound and southbound at Congress
  • Cadillac Square eastbound and westbound between Woodward Avenue and Bates Street
  • Monroe Street between Woodward Avenue and Farmer Street
  • Woodward Avenue northbound and southbound at State Street and Gratiot Avenue

The 21st tree lighting is set for Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, the Rink at Campus Martius Park will reopen this weekend for the 2024-2025 season.  

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

