Several roads closing in downtown Detroit ahead of annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

The Rink at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit opens this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) — In preparation for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the city of Detroit will close certain roads downtown beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closures surrounding Campus Martius will run through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Michigan Avenue between Woodward and Griswold

Fort Street between Woodward and Griswold

Woodward Avenue northbound and southbound at Congress

Cadillac Square eastbound and westbound between Woodward Avenue and Bates Street

Monroe Street between Woodward Avenue and Farmer Street

Woodward Avenue northbound and southbound at State Street and Gratiot Avenue

The 21st tree lighting is set for Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, the Rink at Campus Martius Park will reopen this weekend for the 2024-2025 season.

⚠️ ROAD CLOSURE ALERT ⚠️ Please plan for Detroit Tree Lighting road closures. Several streets surrounding Campus Martius... Posted by Detroit Police Department on Tuesday, November 19, 2024