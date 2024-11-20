Several roads closing in downtown Detroit ahead of annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
(CBS DETROIT) — In preparation for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the city of Detroit will close certain roads downtown beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The closures surrounding Campus Martius will run through 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Roads closing ahead of annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
- Michigan Avenue between Woodward and Griswold
- Fort Street between Woodward and Griswold
- Woodward Avenue northbound and southbound at Congress
- Cadillac Square eastbound and westbound between Woodward Avenue and Bates Street
- Monroe Street between Woodward Avenue and Farmer Street
- Woodward Avenue northbound and southbound at State Street and Gratiot Avenue
The 21st tree lighting is set for Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, the Rink at Campus Martius Park will reopen this weekend for the 2024-2025 season.