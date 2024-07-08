Watch CBS News
Local News

Road closes following gas leak in West Bloomfield Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories
Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories 04:01

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents are urged to avoid the Maple Road area in West Bloomfield Township after a gas leak on Monday.

Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. after landscapers working near Maple Road and Stonebridge Boulevard accidentally ruptured a commercial gas line. Authorities said there were no injuries reported and no evacuations.

Crews are out in the area to repair the line, which could take about five hours.

Police said Maple Road between Drake and Farmington roads is closed until further notice.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.