Road closes following gas leak in West Bloomfield Township

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents are urged to avoid the Maple Road area in West Bloomfield Township after a gas leak on Monday.

Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. after landscapers working near Maple Road and Stonebridge Boulevard accidentally ruptured a commercial gas line. Authorities said there were no injuries reported and no evacuations.

Crews are out in the area to repair the line, which could take about five hours.

Police said Maple Road between Drake and Farmington roads is closed until further notice.