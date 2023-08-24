Road access to McNamara Terminal restored at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say road access to the McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport has been restored following overnight flooding.

Tim Brown/CBS Detroit

Amid closures Thursday morning, travelers were instructed to access the terminal from Eureka Road via the south tunnel. DTW says the northbound and southbound Dingell Drive tunnels are now open.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), anyone with a flight operating out of the McNamara Terminal should contact the airline to get flight status information.

WCAA issued a statement Thursday morning, saying water had receded in the South Tunnel to the McNamara Tunnel, and the roadway from Eureka Road to the McNamara Tunnel was expected to open first.

Here is the full statement:

Some roadways at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport remain closed due to the storms overnight. The sheer amount of rain in a short period of time is the primary driver for flooding at DTW. The Wayne County Airport Authority staff has been working throughout the morning to address the situation while keeping customers and employees safe. Water has receded significantly in the South Tunnel to the McNamara Terminal. The roadway to the McNamara Terminal from Eureka Road is expected to reopen first. However, an exact timeline is not available. WCAA appreciates the patience of DTW customers during this challenging time. WCAA cannot speak on behalf of its airline partners. Customers with flights operating out of the McNamara Terminal are encouraged to contact their airlines with any questions about their flight status. According to Delta Air Lines, dozens of flights have been canceled. More cancellations and delays are expected this morning. Customers are urged to monitor the Fly Delta App for updates. Customers traveling to the Evans Terminal can expect delays reaching DTW due to flooding in and around the region.

Please do not attempt to drive or walk through flooded roadways.

More information will be provided as soon as it's available.

Delta Air Lines says it was processing cancellations for travelers, according to the following statement from spokesperson Morgan Durrant:

"Due to localized flooding impacting roadway access for our people and customers to and from Detroit Metro Airport, Delta is processing cancelations this morning due to operational need and to ensure everyone's safety. We expect further cancelations and delays as the morning continues. We know this is an inconvenience to our customers and we apologize for the disruption to their travel plans."

The airline had about 300 flights scheduled to depart Detroit Metro Airport Thursday. As of 6:25 p.m., 85 have been canceled and 198 delayed.

Delta customers are "automatically rebooked to the next best itinerary" that will get them to their destination with the least amount of delay when there is a cancellation.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews have also closed I-275 in both directions at I-94 due to flooding.