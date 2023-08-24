Watch CBS News
I-275 closed at I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport due to flooding

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Both directions of I-275 are closed at I-94 Thursday morning due to flooding.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all freeway lanes are blocked.

The flooding is also impacting roadways at Detroit Metro Airport

Officials say there is no access to the McNamara Terminal due to flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels.

In addition, a ground stop is in effect for the airport, and all inbound flights are being diverted. 

