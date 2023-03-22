Reward increases for information on fatal crash that killed Lake Orion man

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on an arrest in connection with a fatal crash in Orion Township last month.

The incident happened at about 7:45 a.m., Feb. 21, on Lapeer Road near Waldon Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation and is seeking the public's help in identifying a driver who hit a sign, which then struck 31-year-old Thomas James Schleicher, killing him.

Authorities say the vehicle, believed to be a silver or gray 2013-15 Kia Optima, traveled north on Lapeer Road when it drove into the median, hitting the road sign that went airborne. Schleicher was driving south on the road in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat when the sign crashed through the windshield and struck him. The vehicle stopped near Waldon Road near a tree.

Schleicher was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on March 1.

"We really need the public's help with this case," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "The individual that caused the death of Thomas fled the scene after striking the sign that killed him. If anyone was in the area, saw anything, or has knowledge, please help us find that person and receive a substantial reward. The car would have had front-end damage from the crash."

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.